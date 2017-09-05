Free worldwide shipping.
Say hello to better bedtimes.
Free worldwide shipping.
Suzy Snooze is a new breed of baby monitor that actively helps your child get to sleep. Her soothing light and sound creates a comfortable and familiar environment, so your child gets to sleep faster and sleeps more happily.
Suitable from birth and loved by older kids, Suzy helps children learn to settle themselves and teaches them to stay in bed.
Connect Suzy to the BleepBleeps app and she becomes an audio baby monitor. The monitor lets you listen in live to your baby using high definition, secure audio. Suzy connects with your smartphone using your existing Wi-Fi network, works worldwide and has a range of up to 50m/150ft.
Peace of mind all night long.
Playing music at bedtime helps prepare your child for a good night’s sleep. Suzy comes with four sound and light compositions designed by our experts to induce sleepy feelings.
Suzy is your child’s special nightlight, when they need a friendly glow to reassure them in the night. Her low energy LED stays cool to touch, and optimised colour output promotes natural sleep hormones. If your baby does wake, Suzy’s cry sensor and smart technology will help soothe them back to sleep.
Suzy likes to lie-in in the morning. So she’ll teach your toddler to stay in bed. She keeps her hat down while she’s sleeping. When it’s time to get up, Suzy quietly raises her hat. That means it’s ok for children to get out of bed too. And if they’re sleeping, they won’t hear a thing. No more early mornings.
Sally-Ann W – mum of two
Such a useful nighttime tool with a sleek design that my children will be happy to keep in their room as they grow up.
Charlotte – mum of two
Suzy is adorable! And so useful – sleep is so important for a happy family
Carly G – mum of two
“I love how it combines so many baby essential products in one
Suzy Snooze helps you and your family sleep peacefully all night long.