 Suzy Snooze - Smart Nightlight – BleepBleeps

Lilly Loco

David Camera

Suzy Snooze

Sammy Screamer

Cecil G

Tony Tempa

Benjamin Brush

Suzy Snooze
Smart Nightlight, Sleep Soother and Baby Monitor

Say hello to better bedtimes.

Watch the film

Free worldwide shipping.

Suzy Snooze Icon

Suzy Snooze

SHOP NOW £179

Soothing sound and light send
your little one off to sleep

Introducing Suzy Snooze

Suzy Snooze is a new breed of baby monitor that actively helps your child get to sleep. Her soothing light and sound creates a comfortable and familiar environment, so your child gets to sleep faster and sleeps more happily.

Suitable from birth and loved by older kids, Suzy helps children learn to settle themselves and teaches them to stay in bed.

SHOP NOW

Audio baby monitor on your smartphone

Connect Suzy to the BleepBleeps app and she becomes an audio baby monitor. The monitor lets you listen in live to your baby using high definition, secure audio. Suzy connects with your smartphone using your existing Wi-Fi network, works worldwide and has a range of up to 50m/150ft.

Peace of mind all night long.

Apple Store Logo Google Play Logo

Plays music at bedtime

Playing music at bedtime helps prepare your child for a good night’s sleep. Suzy comes with four sound and light compositions designed by our experts to induce sleepy feelings.

Keeps them asleep all night

Suzy is your child’s special nightlight, when they need a friendly glow to reassure them in the night. Her low energy LED stays cool to touch, and optimised colour output promotes natural sleep hormones. If your baby does wake, Suzy’s cry sensor and smart technology will help soothe them back to sleep.

Tells your toddler when it’s time to get up!

Suzy likes to lie-in in the morning. So she’ll teach your toddler to stay in bed. She keeps her hat down while she’s sleeping. When it’s time to get up, Suzy quietly raises her hat. That means it’s ok for children to get out of bed too. And if they’re sleeping, they won’t hear a thing. No more early mornings.

What parents are saying about Suzy

Sally-Ann Profile Pic

Sally-Ann W – mum of two

Such a useful nighttime tool with a sleek design that my children will be happy to keep in their room as they grow up.
Carly Profile Pic

Charlotte – mum of two

Suzy is adorable! And so useful – sleep is so important for a happy family
Carly Profile Pic

Carly G – mum of two

“I love how it combines so many baby essential products in one

  • Audio baby monitor

    Hear your kids

  • Soothing light & sound

    Send your little one off to sleep

  • Nightlight

    Comfort in the night

  • Sleep trainer

    Longer lie-ins

  • Cry detection

    Soothes baby automatically

  • Connects to your Wi-Fi

    Up to 50m/150ft range

A good night’s sleep for you and your family

Suzy Snooze helps you and your family sleep peacefully all night long.

SHOP NOW